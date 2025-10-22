The Texas Tech football team could go another week without its starting quarterback.

Following the Red Raiders' first loss of the season, in which backup QB Will Hammond threw for 167 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception, TTU fans might be wondering when starter Behren Morton will be back from injury.

Well, it might be this week.

“Texas Tech QB Behren Morton is expected to be listed as questionable on the Big 12 injury report on Wednesday, sources tell @On3sports,” Pete Nakos posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Still day-to-day with right knee injury. If Morton can't go against Oklahoma State, Will Hammond will get start.”

In four of Morton's first five starts of the season, he threw for an average of 282 yards and tossed 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Injuries limited him, though, in Tech's wins over Utah and Kansas, which opened the proverbial door for Hammond.

A redshirt freshman, Hammond had impressed in his mop-up appearances vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kent State to open the season before delivering an extraordinary relief performance against Utah with Morton injured. Against the Utes, Hammond completed 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for 61 yards.

After Morton returned for the start vs. Houston, Hammond found himself playing again after Morton re-injured his knee vs. Kansas. Hammond, while struggling through the air — he went 7-for-16 for 42 yards and an interception — he rushed for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over the Jayhawks.

In his first start of the season and second of his career, however, Hammond showed promise but struggled at times vs. Arizona State. Despite throwing a pair of TDs and rushing for another, he completed less than 60% of his passes and averaged only 4.5 yards per attempt as the seventh-ranked Red Raiders were upset by the Sun Devils 26-22.

This week, Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State in what should be a bounce-back game; the Cowboys are 1-6 and have allowed no fewer than 39 points in each of their last four games.