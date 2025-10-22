Throughout this week, there has been some controversy over who would be starting for the New York Jets at quarterback for their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Justin Fields was benched in the team's most recent loss at home against the Carolina Panthers, opening the door for Tyrod Taylor to finish out that game.

However, now a potential wrench may have been thrown in plans for Taylor to start moving forward.

“Jets QB Tyrod Taylor, who had a chance to start Sunday vs. the Bengals, is now considered day-to-day with a knee injury,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported that “#Jets HC Aaron Glenn says he doesn’t want to give the #Bengals a competitive advantage, so he’s not revealing whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday,” per SNY on X, formerly Twitter.

Overall, the Bengals probably aren't overly concerned about their chances of winning regardless of who the Jets trot out there on Sunday. New York has been a disaster this season, the only winless team remaining in the league at 0-7, recently allowing the Panthers to pick up their first road win of the season.

Fields has struggled mightily ever since his first game of the year, in which he torched the Pittsburgh Steelers before seeing his play fall off a cliff in the weeks since.

The good news for the Jets is that the Bengals are not exactly world-beaters either, although they did recently pick up a win against the Steelers with Joe Flacco starting at quarterback.

In any case, it remains to be seen just how severe Taylor's injury is and what it could mean for New York this weekend. The Jets and Bengals are set to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from Cincinnati.