The Texas A&M football program is undefeated this season, and first in the SEC. While the Aggies have defeated Notre Dame and some other strong teams, the program got hit with some bad news on Tuesday. Texas A&M is getting fined $50,000 for allegedly faking injuries in a game, per ESPN.

“A $50,000 fine for Texas A&M for feigned injuries. Includes: “Just prior to the player going down, a Texas A&M staff member can be seen in the video standing in the team area near the 25-yard line signaling demonstratively to the player, pointing to the ground,” Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Thamel was reporting on a ruling that was handed down by the SEC. The SEC reviewed game footage of the October 18 contest between the Aggies and Arkansas. Texas A&M won that game, 45-42.

The alleged incident occurred in the fourth quarter of that contest. With Arkansas driving into the red zone, a Texas A&M defensive player went down with an apparent injury.

“It was noted that the Texas A&M player had no contact during the play and returned to the game on the second play of the ensuing defensive possession,” the SEC said in a release.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is also getting an official reprimand from the SEC, following the ruling.

Texas A&M football is having a special season

The ruling is certainly not easy to take for Texas A&M fans. The good news, however, is that their team is doing very well this season. Texas A&M is in strong position for a College Football Playoff berth, due to their 7-0 overall record.

Elko is in his second season leading the team. He took over from Jimbo Fisher, who was fired in the midst of a frustrating 2023 season. Elko is 15-5 so far in his tenure with the Aggies.

Things could get very bad for the team though if they are found to have faked an injury again.

“For a second feigned injury, a public reprimand and $100,000 fine will be assessed, and any further violations will result in suspension of the head coach for the team’s next contest,” the SEC press release said. “Similar penalties may be assessed to other involved staff members.”

Texas A&M has a big game against LSU on Saturday. Both teams are ranked, and the outcome will have a big impact on the SEC championship race.