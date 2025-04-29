USC football looks prime to bolster its top-ranked 2026 recruiting class. But still faces pursuit from Alabama, Oregon and others for this five-star talent.

Cornerback Brandon Arrington has USC on his short list, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Fawcett adds Arrington will announce his commitment on July 5.

The Trojans already field the nation's No. 1 class. They boast a national-best 23 verbal commitments for Lincoln Riley and company. Riley is active in the college football transfer portal too. USC landed former Utah wide receiver Zacharyus “Zach” Williams Saturday. Four-star Tomuhini Topui represents one of USC's recent prized verbal pledges, as he flipped from Oregon.

Arrington solidifies the ranking if USC becomes his school. But again, USC has other schools lurking for the nation's best cornerback prospect.

Alabama is on his short list. Same with the reigning Big Ten champions Oregon. Texas A&M is another school Arrington is considering. Finally, Big Ten runner-up Penn State is one last school in pursuit of Arrington.

How talented is 5-star USC, Alabama, Oregon target?

Arrington has garnered hefty praise and hype for his recruitment. He's the top-ranked California athlete for 247Sports composite. He's also the nation's No. 1 overall athlete.

The Mount Miguel High star from Spring Valley, California holds 44 total offers. Greg Biggins of 247Sports is one who raves about Arrington's stellar play and potential. Speed is a primary reason why Arrington is coveted.

“Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100 meter and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college,” Biggins said. “On the gridiron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man.”

Arrington stars at wideout too. The national recruiting analyst Biggins says Arrington brings a strong nose for the football. He's also improving as a route runner at WR. But Arrington draws intrigue for his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame as a CB.

Doug Belk is his primary recruiter for USC. Belk serves as defensive backs coach under Riley. He already produced 2025 NFL Draft third rounder Jaylin Smith. Now he's helping try to sway Arrington over to the Land of Troy.