USC football built up the nation's top ranked college football recruiting class for 2026. The Trojans aren't ignoring the college football transfer portal either. Especially after landing a former Utah wide receiver.

Head coach Lincoln Riley and company added to the Trojans offense Saturday. USC grabbed ex-Utes wideout Zacharyus “Zach” Williams in the portal, per Pete Nakos of On3 Saturday. Williams recently wrapped up facing the Big 12 gauntlet. Yet USC is familiar with him and Utah.

Both programs were Pac-12 rivals before the conference dissolved ahead of the 2024 season. Williams is even a local prospect coming to the Land of Troy.

The 6-foot-2 target starred for Junipero Serra High in nearby Gardena, California. Serra is renown among USC fans for producing names like Adoree Jackson and Robert Woods.

Williams enrolled at Utah in Aug. 2024. He caught just 10 passes for 101 yards. But now he adds one more weapon for Riley, especially with spring practices wrapping up.

USC bolsters offense with Utah WR, other additions

Williams is now expected to play a pivotal role for the Trojans offense heading into the 2025 campaign.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham raved about Williams' development not long ago. He thrived during spring practices near Salt Lake City. Whittingham himself shared how the WR started to separate himself as a WR1 during Utah's spring game.

Now Utah is left figuring out who takes the mantle of top WR option as it heads to its second season as a Big 12 member. USC, meanwhile, adds experience and a towering threat in the WR room.

The Trojans have 11 scholarship players at WR, with Williams as the 11th. The Big Ten program added Corey Sims from St. Louis via the 2025 class. Williams isn't the lone portal wideout addition. USC landed Prince Strachan from Boise State — who experienced the College Football Playoffs with the Broncos.