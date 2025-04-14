USC football received assurance that its top-ranked recruiting class won't see a four-star drift off. Lincoln Riley and company learned a pivotal local addition isn't going anywhere amid Miami, Notre Dame interest and others.

Tomuhini Topui told USC and Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he's shutting his recruiting down. The versatile and powerful lineman confirmed his decision Sunday evening, regarding his college football recruiting period.

“I’m staying home, there’s no other place to be,” Topui told Fawcett.

His decision crosses out a future May trip to Miami. The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder had a visit to Coral Gables set for May 30, per 247Sports. USC first snatched Topui from his Oregon pledge during the week of April 1.

The offensive/defensive tackle known as “Tom Tom” became highly coveted out of California powerhouse Mater Dei of Santa Ana. National title game runner-up Notre Dame represented one of his intriguing offers. Alabama also extended an offer. Colorado and Deion Sanders were another school that made a run at him through a scholarship.

USC out-recruiting Miami, Notre Dame, others

The Trojans and Riley will garner hefty scrutiny this season. Riley's USC teams have declined in the wins column the last two seasons. USC went from 11-3 in Riley's first season, to going 8-5 and 7-6 the next two campaigns.

Riley, however, helped reignite enthusiasm at USC off its aggressive recruiting efforts. The veteran head coach pulled in Chad Bowen from Notre Dame to serve as general manager. Bowen's arrival rearranged USC's recruiting office. His presence has impacted USC's rise to the top of the recruiting rankings.

Topui is one local talent USC prioritized. But he's not the only Trinity League standout coming to the Land of Troy. Simonte Katoanga will join Topui in the trenches out of Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic. Katoanga's wide receiver teammate Trent Mosley is also on board for the 2026 class. Three-star Joshua Holland committed to USC after starring for St. John Bosco in Bellflower.

Meanwhile, USC trekked north to receive its latest commit to the offensive line. The Trojans have Folsom High's Vlad Dyakonov committed — with USC beating UCLA and Ole Miss out for him. Oaks Christian star running back Deshonne Redeaux also committed four days later. Redeaux shares a special connection to women's basketball star JuJu Watkins.

USC holds 22 verbal commits for this class — the most among every Football Bowl Subdivision program.