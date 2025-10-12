The USC Trojans have been one of college football’s most electric offensive teams this season, but they’ll now have to adjust without one of their biggest weapons. Waymond Jordan, who has been the heart of the Trojans’ rushing attack, is expected to miss multiple games after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s 31-13 win over Michigan.

Before the setback, Jordan had been instrumental in USC’s 5-1 start. The redshirt sophomore had rushed 77 times for 537 yards and five touchdowns, emerging as one of the most consistent playmakers in the country. His balance of power and vision provided a critical complement to quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has thrown for 1,587 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, who reported the news alongside Chris Hummer, “USC standout running back Waymond Jordan suffered an ankle injury last night vs. Michigan that’s expected to sideline him at the very least multiple games. Undergoing further testing today. The 5-1 Trojans face Notre Dame next week.”

Jordan’s loss is a significant blow for a USC offense that thrives on rhythm and balance. He’s been averaging nearly seven yards per carry, often setting the tone early in games and opening up passing lanes for the Trojans’ dynamic receiving corps led by Makai Lemon, who recently exploded for 11 catches, 159 yards, and two touchdowns against Illinois.

While Eli Sanders (264 yards, two touchdowns) is expected to take on a bigger role, replacing Jordan’s production and leadership won’t be easy.

The injury comes at a crucial time for USC, with a tough midseason stretch approaching. Next up is a road test against Notre Dame, followed by matchups against Washington and Oregon, both ranked among the top teams in the nation.

Without Jordan, the Trojans will need to lean more heavily on Maiava’s arm and their offensive creativity to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s win showcased how complete USC can be when firing on all cylinders. The Trojans dominated Michigan on both sides of the ball, holding the Wolverines to just 13 points and forcing multiple turnovers. Even with Jordan sidelined, the performance proved USC still has the depth and resilience to compete with the best in the Big Ten.