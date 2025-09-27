The USC football team has a big game on Saturday, against Illinois. The Trojans are hoping to pick up a Big Ten conference win against an Illinois squad that lost its last game to Indiana. USC is facing some murky waters as wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is dealing with an injury.

“USC starting wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is questionable today at Illinois,” On3 reporter Pete Nakos posted to X, formerly Twitter. “Was seen at practice this week after missing Michigan State.”

Lane has posted nine receptions this season, for 239 yards. The talented receiver also has a touchdown catch, playing for head coach Lincoln Riley. In 2024, Lane posted 525 receiving yards. He had 12 touchdown receptions.

USC football is 4-0 on the season, and 2-0 in the Big Ten conference. The squad is in their second season playing in the Big Ten.

USC football is hoping for a trip to the College Football Playoff

The Trojans haven't had too much success in the last few years under Riley. USC is ranked this season, with an undefeated record. The Trojans are hoping for a berth in the expanded College Football Playoff.

USC has struggled on defense under Riley. That has kept them from winning games. The offense has done well, with 73 points posted in the team's first game this season against Missouri State.

USC football is in a tough position. The school is located on the West Coast, but having to play conference games against East Coast teams that are 3,000 miles away. That distance can lead to erratic kickoff times.

Coach Riley says the team has to adjust to those changes in order to win.

“Going from the absolute latest kick in the country to the absolute earliest kick in the country has its challenges,” Riley said, per the Los Angeles Times. “But the challenges — like, it is what it is. We don't make the schedule, clearly.”

USC plays Illinois Saturday at 12:00 ET. Illinois is 3-1 on the campaign.