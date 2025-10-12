The USC Trojans improved to 5-1 for the season after beating No. 15 Michigan Wolverines 31-13 at the Coliseum. The win came after the Trojans were led by women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins out of the tunnel in front of a sold-out arena, per USA TODAY.

The Trojans had earlier confirmed that Watkins will be leading Jayden Maiava and company via an Instagram post. The 20-year-old was also presented with her 2025 Naismith Trophy as she became the third USC player in program history to win the award.

“This is truly special. I feel so blessed to be selected amongst some of the best in the game,” she had said via an official statement.

The Trojans' freshman King Miller rushed 18 times for 158 yards and a touchdown, including a 49-yard burst on third-and-26. Jayden Maiava went 20-of-30 for 265 yards and also had two touchdown passes.

USC played without two starting offensive linemen but still managed to run for 224 yards against a defense that had been allowing 77 rushing yards per game. Further, the Trojans did not allow a single sack against a team that was previously averaging three sacks per game. The win was the Trojans over Michigan since the January 2007 Rose Bowl.

Watkins had her 2024-25 campaign cut short after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee back in March.

“These last few months have been filled with a lot of healing, rest and reflection. Recovering from this injury hasn't been easy, and I want to say thank you — your love, support and kind words have truly lifted me up during one of the most challenging times in my life,” she recently said via an Instagram story, confirming that she will miss the entirety of the 2025-26 college women’s basketball season.

Regardless, her winning touch certainly rubbed off on the Trojans, who will now take on the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 19.