The USC football program got one of its best wins under head coach Lincoln Riley Saturday. USC throttled Michigan, in a 31-13 game. Following the win, Riley made a bold declaration about his team.

“We're a tough-a**, physical program,” Riley said, per USA Today.

USC football moves to 5-1 this season, following the win. The Trojans piled up 489 yards of total offense against a Michigan team that looked haggard.

“Several years ago, it's kind of what we all dreamed up,” Riley said. “This would be the Coliseum lit up, two iconic programs going at it in a heavy hitter, Trojans coming off the field with the with the victory, and the place totally on fire.”

USC was led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who threw touchdown passes. He finished his day with 265 passing yards. USC running back King Miller also had a great day, with 158 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Michigan falls to 4-2 on the season, with the loss.

USC football is quietly having a great season

The Trojans have been very impressive on offense this season. In the team's first game, USC posted a whopping 73 points in a win over Missouri State.

USC football has kept their strong offensive momentum going in recent weeks. Although the team lost a close game to Illinois, USC has a chance to compete for a College Football Playoff berth. The Trojans have a massive game coming up against bitter rival Notre Dame. A USC win in that game would essentially end Notre Dame's dim CFP hopes.

Coach Riley is excited for his team to go at the Fighting Irish.

“When you play our schedule, there's not too much time to celebrate. We know we got another big football game coming up, and we'll be excited to go back and prepare in the way that we did this week and get ready for (Notre Dame,)” Riley said.

USC is now 3-1 in the Big Ten after defeating Michigan on Saturday.