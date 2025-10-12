USC football coach Lincoln Riley was all smiles after his team defeated Michigan Saturday, 31-13. The Trojans rolled on offense to get the job done against a Wolverines team that struggled all day. USC is now 3-1 in the Big Ten, following the win.

The Trojans have little time to sit back and relax. USC is next taking on their tough rival, Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish enter the game having found their footing, following a rough start to the year. Notre Dame is now 4-2, following an 0-2 start to the campaign.

“When you play our schedule, there's not too much time to celebrate. We know we got another big football game coming up, and we'll be excited to go back and prepare in the way that we did this week and get ready for (Notre Dame,)” Riley said, per USA Today.

USC has not defeated Notre Dame in South Bend since 2011, per the outlet. The Fighting Irish whipped North Carolina State on Saturday, to win their fourth game in a row.

USC football will bring its potent offense to face Notre Dame

The Trojans have built a high-powered offense this season. In the team's first game, USC posted a whopping 73 points against Missouri State. Facing tougher competition in the weeks following, USC kept up the offensive momentum.

Article Continues Below

The Trojans found a new hero against Michigan, in running back King Miller. Miller rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown in the game. Miller saw the field because USC is banged up at the running back position.

USC coach Riley knows his team can fight through adversity this year.

“We're a tough-a**, physical program,” Riley said.

The Trojans are putting themselves firmly in contention for a College Football Playoff bid. USC trails just Indiana and Ohio State in the Big Ten standings. A win over Notre Dame would go a long way in helping the team's resumé.

USC and Notre Dame face off on Saturday in South Bend.