USC football secured one more victory after dismantling Michigan. This time on the college football recruiting trail by landing the top junior college cornerback.

Jakwon Morris is the newest member of the Trojans' 2026 class, unveiling his commitment graphic via Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals Monday.

Morris stars for Northwest Community College in Tupelo, Mississippi. He landed 28 total scholarship offers, yet USC was his only Big Ten opportunity.

The likes of East Carolina, Florida International, Coastal Carolina, plus USC's former Pac-12 rival Washington State courted Morris. Meanwhile, Sacramento State was Morris's only other California opportunity.

Still, USC lands the nation's No. 1 CB and the state's sixth-best JUCO prospect.

How USC landed top-ranked JUCO CB

USC and head coach Lincoln Riley officially entered the picture on Sunday — offering him a scholarship that evening.

He was also on hand watching the Trojans rout the Wolverines.

“It was great,” Morris told Chris Trevino of 247Sports about his visit. “Everything felt natural, nothing was forced with any of the coaches. It was authentic.”

His commitment comes at a pivotal time in the Land of Troy for two reasons.

First one — USC is set to lose DeCarlos Nicholson soon, who'll be graduating after the season. Nicholson shares a Mississippi connection with the new Trojans CB. Morris can enter the picture and compete right away as a JUCO transfer.

Which leads to the second reason why his commitment is pivotal: USC's recent success with another star from that realm. Waymond Jordan has impacted the running back room this season following his own transfer out of the junior college realm. Jordan was also No. 1 for his position group out of the 2025 class.

Jordan underwent ankle surgery Monday, though, which will force him out for four to six weeks. Still, USC reentered the national top 25 rankings in its beatdown of the conference rival — and now has the top-ranked JC CB coming.