The USC football team will be without its starting running back for a while.

During the Trojans' decisive 31-13 win over Michigan yesterday, Waymond Jordan suffered an injury severe enough to be carted off the field and ruled unable to return for the rest of the game. Now, the extent of the injury is known, and it's not particularly great news for Jordan or USC.

“USC standout running back Waymond Jordan is set to undergo tightrope surgery tomorrow on his ankle and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, sources tell me and @chris_hummer,” CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

USC standout running back Waymond Jordan is set to undergo tightrope surgery tomorrow on his ankle and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, sources tell me an @chris_hummer. A tough blow for USC. Jordan ran for 576 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per carry in USC’s first six games. https://t.co/yMaf5qgBkd pic.twitter.com/HLFRUVfXse — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 12, 2025

If it takes the full six weeks to return to action, that would place Jordan as coming back in time for the Trojans' season finale vs. archrival UCLA on Nov. 29. If he only misses four weeks, including the bye, Jordan could return for USC's game vs. Iowa on Nov. 15 and play in Eugene the following week vs. Oregon.

Nonetheless, Jordan's absence will likely be a major factor in how the next month goes for the Trojans; during that span, they play at Notre Dame, at Nebraska, and in L.A. vs. Northwestern.

Article Continues Below

A junior college transfer in his first year with the Trojans, Jordan had averaged 6.5 yards per carry and rushed for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns in parts of six games. Against Michigan before his injury, he had been having a relatively quiet game; he had rushed 39 yards in 11 carries and caught a 6-yard pass.

To make matters worse for USC, backup running back Eli Sanders is also expected to miss next week's rivalry game vs. Notre Dame at the very least. Sanders also went down against Michigan, and head coach Lincoln Riley made a point to say that it “doesn't look positive” in regards to Sanders playing at all the rest of the season.

Without either of their top two backs, USC will mostly rely on King Miller, who had a fantastic outing Saturday; he rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries for a touchdown, plus 14 yards on two receptions. Bryan Jackson, who had been listed as ‘out' on the pre-game injury report against Michigan, also played, rushing for 35 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Heading to South Bend next week, USC is searching for its first road win vs. Notre Dame since 2011.