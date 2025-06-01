USC football handed the offensive keys over to Jayden Maiava toward the end of 2024. Lincoln Riley has complete trust in the quarterback moving forward. Including setting out a “big goal” for him.

Riley dove into what that “goal” is via ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy. He spoke to the former Alabama quarterback on his Always College Football podcast to help detail the development of his QB.

“We were excited about how he played. Given his inexperience in our system, and kind of coming in that type of situation is not always the easiest,” Riley began.

Maiava snatched the starting reins from former prized five-star recruit Miller Moss. The college football transfer portal addition via UNLV delivered 11 touchdowns in four starts. He went 3-1 in those games.

But what's the big goal Riley envisions ahead of the '25 season?

“I think the big goal for us is trimming some of the fat off of this. Can you take the good, certainly try to enhance that, but then can you take some of the negative plays, or some of the force throws, and can you remove those from his game? Because he’s really grown,” Riley said.

Jayden Maiava must hold off prized Lincoln Riley newcomer at USC

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.
Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Maiava is fueling new intrigue for Trojans football ahead of their second season as a Big Ten member. But another QB is igniting interest for the fall. And he's on the USC campus already.

Husan Longstreet impressed Riley and USC early. The true freshman arrived as a five-star addition. Plus became a notable flip from Texas A&M.

Maiava is QB1, but Longstreet showed he's capable of making a run as a starter. Riley himself told reporters during March 26 spring practices that Longstreet is “further ahead than most freshmen” at his position.

Longstreet isn't the only past five-star in the QB room. Sam Huard is on board as a transfer addition. Huard started his career at Washington during a time the Huskies and USC were Pac-12 rivals. USC becomes Huard's fourth collegiate stop.

Maiava, though, earned the vote of confidence from Riley. The head coach has witnessed growth out of him. Now Maiava is fueling new energy for the USC offense.