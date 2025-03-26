The USC football team did not meet expectations on the football field during its first season in the Big Ten, but head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been recruiting well. One player that USC fans are particularly excited about is quarterback Husan Longstreet. Longstreet is a member of the 2025 recruiting class, and he has the potential to be a star for the Trojans.

Most freshmen don't see the field very much during their first season, but that might not be the case for Husan Longstreet. He is young, but he is already showing a lot of promising signs.

“Lincoln Riley said that five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet is ‘further ahead than most freshmen' in his position,” Ryan Kartje said in a post.

It's unlikely that we see Longstreet earn the starting job during his first year, as the USC football team will more than likely have Jayden Maiava under center next season. Longstreet's time will come, however. He is already ahead of the curve, and after learning from Maiava, he will be even better.

Husan Longstreet was a five-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He was the #32 player in the class, the #4 QB and the #3 player in the state of California. Longstreet attended Centennial High School in Corona, CA before coming to USC.

“Dual-threat quarterback with a rifle for an arm who can pepper the perimeter like few others.” Longstreet's scouting report reads. “In-person evaluations reinforce that he’s a unique, twitched-up athlete. Still progressing as a passer and learning how to be a high-efficiency distributor who can change speeds and utilize touch when needed. However, can make some jaw-dropping throws; can put a 2-ball on a tight rope right over defenders and shows limited fear when looking to shell tight coverage windows. Very effective on run-pass options with his initial burst and has the strength to plow through defenders when he turns up field.”

All in all, Longstreet is expected to be a great player at USC once he cleans up some important parts of his game.

“Has dealt with a variety of different injuries throughout prep career, but appears to be a competitor who will gut it out and play through pain,” the scouting report continued. “Had his moments early in senior year against some well-respected competition, but accuracy fluctuated and he failed to protect the football (threw two interceptions against Santa Margarita and two more against Lone Peak while also losing a fumble). Likely to find most success in a power-based spread attack that wants to utilize him in the run game. Overall, a gifted athlete for the quarterback position with plenty of juice as a passer who has flashed an extremely high ceiling, but is far from a complete product.”

Husan Longstreet was one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class, and he is now with the USC football team. The future looks bright for the young Trojan.