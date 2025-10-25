After USC lost to Notre Dame 34-24 last weekend, former Trojans QB Matt Leinart had to pay up. The bet he made with his Fox Sports colleague Brady Quinn was to wear a leprechaun costume if USC lost.

On Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff, Leinart kept his promise and was in full Irish regalia.

“I'm a man of my word” Leinard said with his colleagues and fans looking on with amazement and joy.

"I'm a man of my word." 🤣☘️@MattLeinartQB came in dressed as a leprechaun to repay his bet with @Brady_Quinn after USC lost to Notre Dame 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kJANqhTYXw — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Trojans suffered their second loss of the season to the No.12 Fighting Irish. In the process, head coach Lincoln Riley felt the wrath from fans such as Snoop Dogg for that botched trick play. Meanwhile, USC is in the midst of a bye week and will be back in action next Saturday to take on Nebraska.

Currently, the Trojans are 5-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is also experiencing a bye week and will play next Saturday against Boston College.

So far, the Fighting Irish are also 5-2. During his time in Southern California, Leinart became one of the most storied QBs in program history.

In 2004, he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Trojans to back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004.

The origins of the USC/Notre Dame rivarly

In 1926, the storied rivarly between USC and Notre Dame officially began under the most unique of circumstances. After Notre Dame won the 1925 Rose Bowl, then USC coach Howard Jones and his wife paid a visit to South Bend.

While there, Mrs. Jones met with Bonnie Rockne, the wife of legendary coach Knute Rockne. Apperently, they hatched an idea to have USC and Notre Dame play against each other so that the Fighting Irish would avoid the harsh winters of Nebraska.

The following year, the first game between the two commenced in Los Angeles. Notre Dame was the victor by a score of 13-12.

Since then, both battle over the coveted Jeweled Shillelagh trophy, which was first presented in 1952. So far, it is Notre Dame who leads the series with a record of 51–37–5. Additionally, they have a 36–30–3 since the trophy was introduced.