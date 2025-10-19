The No.20 USC Trojans' 34-24 loss to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish had plenty of painful moments, but one play sent Snoop Dogg over the edge. The diehard USC fan ripped head coach Lincoln Riley on social media after a disastrous fourth-quarter trick play turned into a fumble that killed the Trojans' comeback hopes.

Snoop called out Riley's decision in the rain.

“Who calls a reverse pass to a non quarterback in the rain damn coach what u smoking,” he posted on Instagram late Saturday night.

The legendary rapper's frustration showed what many USC football fans felt watching the game slip away in South Bend.

The play in question came right after quarterback Jayden Maiava connected with wide receiver Makai Lemon for 42 yards, putting USC at Notre Dame's 37-yard line, trailing by three. Riley called an end-around reverse pass with Lemon taking the handoff and looking to throw downfield. But Irish safety Adon Shuler stripped the ball before Lemon could get the pass off, and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa recovered.

Seven plays later, Notre Dame punched it in to make it 34-24, putting the game out of reach. The fumble came with about 11 minutes left in the game and USC could have tied or taken the lead on that drive.

makai lemon fumble; usc vs notre dame pic.twitter.com/u10HRJoLGB — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) October 19, 2025

Riley owned up to the mistake after the game, calling it a “stupid call” that didn't put his players in the right position. He lumped it in with two questionable fourth-down decisions, admitting the rain should have factored more into his thinking on the trick play.

The loss dropped USC to 5-2 and hurt their playoff chances after beating Michigan just a week earlier. Notre Dame ran all over the Trojans behind running back Jeremiyah Love's 228 yards, racking up over 300 rushing yards while holding USC to under 70 on the ground.

For Snoop Dogg, who's been a visible presence at USC games for years, this one stung. His Instagram post connected with a fanbase asking the same question: why call a trick play in those conditions? USC can still make a run with remaining games, but Saturday's collapse in the fourth quarter won't be easy to forget.