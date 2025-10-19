The USC Trojans' fanbase were in shambles after seeing their nationally ranked squad lose 34-24 to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night.

USC entered the matchup with a 5-0 record, shining as one of the best performing teams in the country. They hoped to defend their perfect record in the big matchup between two ranked sides. However, they were unable to fulfill that objective as Notre Dame made more plays down the stretch to get the win.

Notre Dame puts the icing on the cake with this interception to seal the win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x2sP6besL1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't take long for fans to give their thoughts, expressing shock towards the loss. Here are some of their reactions.

“USC after scoring a touchdown to go up 24-21: Kickoff return to put ND up 27-24, Interception, Fumble leading to an ND touchdown, Turnover on downs, Interception. Idk why I waste time watching this unserious a** program,” one fan said.

“We’re tying to win a national title – against our rival. Puff our chest out and give up 300 yards rushing. We’re not close unfortunately. Fight on 2026,” another remarked.

“Honestly got cute at the worst times with not kicking the field goal early and trying to do trick plays in the pouring rain. Stings but makes sense. Risked it for the biscuit and overcooked it,” one commented.

“Lincoln Riley needs to go. He's proven he cannot lead a team to win the big games that matter. It was never more evident than during tonights loss to the Irish,” one replied.

“Honestly cant argue with you for cancelling the rivalry i'd hate to get my ass beat like this yearly too,” a fan said.

How USC played against Notre Dame

It was an unfortunate loss for the USC Trojans to get, suffering their first loss of the season to Notre Dame.

Both teams traded blows as the Fighting Irish only led 14-13 at halftime. Despite this, the hosts took more control of the matchup as they outscored the Trojans 20-11 in the second half.

Jayden Maieva was active in passing the ball despite making some mistakes down the stretch. He completed 22 passes out of 42 attempts for 328 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

King Miller had a solid display in the run game, attempting 18 of the team's 29 rushes for 70 yards while making two catches for 14 yards. Five players made two or more receptions throughout the game, including Miller. Ja'Kobi Lane led the way with six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. Makai Lemon came next with four receptions for 76 yards, Tanook Hines had five catches for 67 yards, while Lake McRee caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.

The No. 20 Trojans will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 1.