The Seattle Seahawks are set to play in the Super Bowl, and Sam Darnold is a major reason why. It has been a historic turnaround for Darnold after being drafted with the third overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Now, Darnold will be making more history when he takes the field for the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

When Darnold takes the field as the starting quarterback for the Seahawks, he will become the first-ever quarterback drafted out of USC to start in a Super Bowl, according to Kendall Baker of Yahoo Sports.

This is an insane situation, considering USC has seen 26 quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft, but none have yet to start in the Super Bowl. The total of 26 quarterbacks is the most of any school.

While Darnold will be the first to start in the Super Bowl, others have gotten close, such as Mark Sanchez bringing the Jets to the AFC Championship. Further, some USC quarterbacks have been on the sideline for Super Bowls, but did not get the start. Pete Bethard was the first, backing up Len Dawson in Super Bowl I.

Meanwhile, Mike Homgren never saw the Super Bowl as a player, but won two as an assistant coach, and another one as a head coach. Mike Rae, an eighth-round pick in 1972, won Super Bowl XI as a backup with the Oakland Raiders. Kyle Wachholtz also got a Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers after switching to tight end.

The most recent former Trojan quarterback to see the Super Bowl was Matt Cassel, who was a backup for the New England Patriots when they lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

While multiple former USC quarterbacks have rings, none of them have even played for it as the starting quarterback. Now, Darnold will get his chance.