The Seattle Seahawks turned plenty of heads by reaching the Super Bowl. And Sam Darnold showed NFL observers one thing they missed about him. Also, Darnold’s career turnaround in passer rating hadn’t been seen in NFL history, according to a post on X by OptaSTATS.

“Sam Darnold had a 78.3 passer rating over his first 6 years in the NFL (2018-23), worst in the league over that span (min. 1200 attempts). No other QB in NFL history had the league's worst rating over his first 6 years (min. 1200 attempts) and then later started a Super Bowl.”

Welcome to the show, Sam Darnold.

Seahawks Sam Darnold exorcising ghosts

It seemed like Darnold would always be known for his famous “seeing ghosts” comment when he was with the New York Jets. But he no longer has to carry that comment around after leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl with a 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

His four-interception ghost game came, ironically, against the Patriots in a 33-0 Monday Night loss in 2019. Darnold said he didn’t know then what he knows now, according to Seahawks.com.

“I think for me, there was a lot that I didn't know back then,” Darnold said. “So I'm just going to continue to learn and grow in this great game. There is a lot of stuff that I can get better from today even. I feel like I missed some throws out there that I shouldn't miss. There were some things offensively that I feel like we can do better.

“So we're always looking to get better. I'm always looking to get better. That's the great part about this game is you win an NFC Championship. But there is always ways that you can look to get better.”

Darnold is well-versed in getting better. In three years with the Jets, he threw 48 touchdown passes with 39 interceptions. His completion percentages were 57.7, 61.9, and 59.6. And his record was 13-25.

Over the last two seasons, Darnold went 28-6. He threw 60 touchdown passes with 26 interceptions. And he totaled 8,367 yards passing. Also, his completion percentages were 66.2 and 67.7.

But most of all, he proved he could do it on the big stage.