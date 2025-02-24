USC football catapulted to the top of the 2026 recruiting rankings on Sunday. Now the Trojans are ready to boost their No. 1 recruiting class even higher, by adding a powerful 6-foot-7 prospect.

USC is predicted to land tackle Malakai Lee of Honolulu. The star of Kamehameha Secondary School is trending towards USC, per Steve Wiltfong of On3 Monday.

The Trojans have gone on a recruiting rampage in February. USC flipped four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon, becoming the Trojans' first signal-caller for this class. USC bolstered its edge rush room by landing four-star Simote Katoanga of Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic on Sunday. Katoanga's decision came a few days later after the Williams flip. Both additions rocketed USC to the top of the recruiting rankings by multiple outlets. Lee can boost the class higher.

“Lincoln Riley and company are trending early for a number of key targets. But few are bigger — both literally and physically — than four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee,” On3's Keegan Pope wrote on Monday. “The 6-foot-7, 310-pounder from Honolulu’s Kamehameha Secondary is a top want of the Trojans as they look to re-tool their offensive line in the 2026 cycle.”

USC fills major need by adding four-star 6-foot-7 talent

Williams handed USC a long-needed QB for this current cycle. The Katoanga pledge gave USC a needed pass rusher of the future. But USC still has holes to fill — even with its top ranked class as of now.

The Trojans have no offensive linemen committed for this current cycle. Head coach Lincoln Riley and company mostly targeted skill position players and defensive line talent. Williams will need a future pass protector to give him assurance he'll have someone blocking for him down the road.

Lee provides just that with his towering frame and powerful hands. He already brings a coveted tackle frame to the field. He's also the state of Hawaii's No. 1 overall prospect by multiple recruiting sites.

USC maintains its vice grip on the No. 1 recruiting class if it completes Lee's commitment. His addition would bring the Trojans to 12 verbal commitments and hand them their seventh four-star find.