Utah football watched an illustrious career fade into the sunset. Quarterback Cam Rising has called it a career.

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship game Most Valuable Player revealed on social media that he's medically retiring from the game. Rising revealed the reasoning behind his new decision.

“Due to a hand injury I suffered during the Baylor game, I’ve been advised by two orthopedic physicians that I will never be able to return to playing football. I’ll be obtaining a third medical opinion and will undergo the recommended surgery. I will continue to rehab and do all I can to get healthy,” Rising shared.

But then came the next words.

“In the meantime, I will unfortunately be forced to medically retire from the game I love,” Rising wrote next.

Rising thanked his family, teammates and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig in his post.

Cam Rising faced cloudy football future after Utah

The 25-year-old faced odds in finding another roster due to his hand. Rising played only three games in 2024. There were rumblings he'd immediately apply for a medical hardship waiver so he can play at another college, or even try his luck in the NFL.

Rising would've been playing an eighth college season had he returned. Miami and Michigan rose as two possibilities during the early December college football transfer portal window.

No other university took him in, however. The NFL Draft also came and went during the timeframe of April 24 to 26. The Hurricanes ultimately settled on former Georgia QB Carson Beck. Michigan lured in Mikey Keene of Fresno State.

Rising, though, became beloved in Salt Lake City. He guided the Utes to back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances for the first time in school history during the 2021 and 2022 season. He threw a combined 46 touchdowns during those campaigns. Rising leaves the Utes with 6,127 yards, 53 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Rising received praise from Utah fans, his high school Newbury Park in California, plus even past rival USC fans after his announcement. He observed college talent at Sierra Canyon High School during a Tuesday showcase. Rising has helped mentor Michigan QB commit Brady Smigiel, who's shattered school records previously held by Rising.