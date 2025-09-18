The 2025 Vanderbilt football team has played well this season and built on last year's momentum. Diego Pavia's leadership is key to the Commodores' success. Pavia is a warrior who has carried the Commodores over the previous two seasons. Head coach Clark Lea has the utmost confidence in Pavia and has repeatedly said he has been proven wrong about him.

Head coach Clark Lea talked to Peter Burns and Chris Doering about Diego Pavia. He mentioned that this would be his last season and that he wants to see him try to get into the NFL. Lea also mentioned that he believed Pavia had a chance because all he does is prove people wrong.

Lea said, “I'm excited to see his chance at having an NFL career. We have talked about this for a while, and there will be a million reasons why people think he can't, but all I’ve seen this guy do is prove that he can. He's playing at a really high level right now, and he has a quiet confidence about him, and the game has slowed down for him. We will enjoy this season and get everything we can out of this year, and I'm excited to see what he does at the next level.”

Last year, Pavia and his attorneys filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, which the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee granted. At the time, they argued that JUCO eligibility rules violate antitrust laws. That allowed him to play in 2025. Pavia’s attorneys want to continue that battle and fight for another year of eligibility.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that his attorneys set the table for a seventh season in 2026. Pavia later confirmed on Twitter that this would be his last season in college.

These comments from Lea were only reiterated after what he said about Pavia on the SEC teleconference call.

“I don’t pay much attention to all of that at this point,” Clark Lea said. “We’re focused pretty intensely on the climb we face each week. This week is Georgia State. Obviously, I love Diego and support him all the way. What he and I talk about is his launching into an NFL career. That’s what I want to see him do. He deserves that opportunity.”