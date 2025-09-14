Multiple teams in the SEC opened conference play this week. While some teams experienced triumph, others experienced heartbreak. The conference was dominant in non-conference play, going without a loss. As Week 4 approaches, it is time for the 2025 Week 4 SEC Power Rankings.

1. LSU (-)

LSU hosted Florida in Week 3. The offense started slow again for LSU this week, not scoring in the first quarter, but the team would still hold a three-point lead going into the halftime break. The LSU defense was dominant in the second half. They forced three punts and three interceptions in the second half, leading to a 20-10 victory. While it was not pretty, it was enough to keep them at the top of the SEC Power Rankings this week.

2. Georgia (-)

The Bulldogs survived in Week 3. Tennessee led Georgia 21-17 at the half, but lost the lead in the third quarter, before a Chris Brazzell III touchdown. The Vols once again built a lead, but Georgia tied the game on a Gunnar Stockton pass to London Humphreys to tie the game. Tennessee had a chance to win the game, but the Volunteers missed a field goal as time expired in the game. This led to overtime, where Georgia went on to win the game 44-41.

3. Texas A&M (+1)

Texas A&M may have had the biggest win in Week 3. The team was an underdog on the road against Notre Dame. It was a high-scoring first half, with Texas A&M leading 28-24 at halftime. Still, Notre Dame kept fighting. The Fighting Irish took the lead in the third quarter and would be tied going into the fourth. With 2:53 left in the game, Jeremiyah Love scored, but a failed two-point conversion made it a six-point game. With just 13 seconds left in the game, the Aggies scored and hit the extra point, winning the game 41-40.

4. Texas (-1)

Texas came away with a win in Week 3, facing UTEP. Still, the team did not look great. Arch Manning threw for just 114 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Texas allowed UTEP to stick around in the game. The Longhorns came away with a 27-10 victory, but it was not pretty in the process.

5. Ole Miss (+1)

Ole Miss played its second SEC game of the season and is now 2-0 in SEC play. The team took care of Arkansas, but needed backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to do it. Austin Simmons was deemed healthy heading into the game, but he attempted just one pass before leaving the game. Chambliss did enough to give Ole Miss the victory. The Rebels had a 31-28 lead early in the fourth quarter, but after an Arkansas touchdown and an Ole Miss punt, the game was tight. Ole Miss forced a fumble, though, and won the game 41-35.

6. Auburn (+1)

Auburn faced South Alabama in Week 3. South Alabama quarterback Bishop Davenport was solid, passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Jackson Arnold was also not at his best, having just 142 yards passing and 50 yards rushing. Still, he accounted for three touchdowns, and Auburn took a 31-15 victory.

7. Oklahoma (+1)

Oklahoma was coming off a big win in Week 2 over Michigan and was in a letdown spot. The Sooners did not experience a letdown, dominating Temple on the way to a 42-3 victory. With the win, the Sooners move up a spot in this week's Power Rankings.

8. Alabama (+2)

Alabama was embarrassed in Week 1 against Florida State. After a weaker opponent in Week 2, the team faced Wisconsin in Week 3. Alabama won big in Week 3 over Wisconsin. The Crimson Tide held a 21-0 lead heading into the half, and extended that early in the third quarter. Wisconsin did score late to make it look respectable, but the Tide took a 38-14 victory in the game.

9. Vanderbilt (+2)

Vanderbilt has the other major win in Week 3, jumping into the AP Top 25 with a massive win in Week 3. The Dores drove the field on the first drive, leading to a Diego Pavia touchdown pass. South Carolina scored on the next drive to tie the game. Vanderbilt dominated from there. After a missed field goal from South Carolina, the Commodores led by seven going into the halftime break. Vanderbilt forced three second-half turnovers and scored on three of their five full possessions, taking the 31-7 victory over the Gamecocks.

Article Continues Below

10. Missouri (+2)

Missouri moves up the rankings again this week. The Tigers faced Louisiana in Week 3. It was complete domination from Missouri. The Tigers built a 28-point lead heading into the halftime break. The team did not allow a second-half point, winning the game 52-10.

11. Tennessee (-2)

Tennessee experienced heartbreak. The Vols could have moved into the top five of the SEC power rankings, but blew the game with Georgia. Joey Aguilar was great, throwing for 371 yards and four touchdowns, but he did have two interceptions. Still, the kicking game cost them, as the Vols lost in overtime, after missing a field goal to win it in regulation.

12. South Carolina (-7)

South Carolina was dominated in Week 3. After scoring on the first drive of the game, the offense failed them the rest of the way. The Gamecocks turned over the ball four times in the game. They also struggled on third down, converting just four of 12 on third down. This led to a major drop in the ranking after losing by 24 in Week 3.

13. Florida (-)

Florida took a loss in Week 3. Facing LSU, the offense struggled. Florida took the early lead with a field goal, and was also tied at ten, but it went downhill from there. Florida turned over the ball five times as DJ Lagway threw five interceptions. Without those, Florida may be moving up in the rankings, but instead stands pat at the 13th spot.

14. Mississippi State (-)

Mississippi State stays out of the basement this week with another win. The team was facing Alcorn State, which is not the best of competition. Regardless, the Bulldogs took the win. The defense forced three turnovers, while allowing just nine first downs on the way to a 63-0 victory.

15. Kentucky (-)

Kentucky survived in Week 3, but it was not a beautiful showing. The team led by just 12 at the halftime break, and extended the lead to 48-16 in the second half. Noah Kim led Eastern Michigan on a touchdown drive to make it close, but Kentucky came away with a 48-28 victory. It was not enough to jump up in the rankings.

16. Arkansas (-)

Arkansas is now 2-1, but the loss this week keeps them in the SEC basement. After wins against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, the team performed admirably against Ole Miss, losing by just six points. Still, the rest of the SEC was better this week, and Arkansas still finds itself in the basement.