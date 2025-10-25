The No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores earn a big 17-10 win over the No. 15 Missouri Tigers in the fourth quarter, as the program advances to a 7-1 record on the season. Unfortunately, it appears the team may have lost a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball during the contest.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the game, edge rusher Khordae Sydnor was seen holding onto his ankle after a play, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. It's said that Sydnor was helped by the trainers before exiting the field.

“Vanderbilt EDGE Khordae Sydnor is being tended to by trainers and limps off the field. Huge piece of the Commodores’ defense with 2.5 sacks this season.”

Sydnor never returned to action and does not have any updates as of this publishing. It is unclear how serious the injury is for now. But Vanderbilt should provide more information in the coming days.

Article Continues Below

With Sydnor sidelined, the Commodores relied on redshirt junior Linus Zunk to fill the role on the edge. If Khordae Sydnor is forced to miss some time, Zunk will likely be the starter, while Hayden Bray could see some extra playing time as well.

Khordae Sydnor is a redshirt senior for Vanderbilt who transferred to the program ahead of the 2024-25 season. He played for the Purdue Boilermakers for the first three years of his collegiate career. However, he has emerged as a key piece of the Commodores' defense. This season, Sydnor has recorded 18 combined tackles (nine solo), 6.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Vanderbilt moves on to Week 10, where they will face off against Arch Manning and the No. 22 Texas Longhorns. It's a prime matchup, as the Commodores hope to remain on top of the SEC rankings, while the Longhorns are fighting to get back into playoff contention.