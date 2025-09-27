The Virginia Cavaliers dragged the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles into double overtime and finished the job, 46–38, on Friday night in Charlottesville. Fans poured onto the field as Virginia celebrated its first home win over a top-10 opponent since 2005, also against Florida State.

This marks just the second time a top-10 team has lost to an unranked opposition. Not the kind of history that Florida State thought they would be making after their 3-0 start to the season.

VIRGINIA COMPLETES THE UPSET ON NO.8 FLORIDA STATE 🚫 This marks only the 2nd time a top-10 team falls to unranked opposition.pic.twitter.com/2Wb7sUS6ke — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

This one swung like a pendulum. Virginia punched first, jumping out 14–0 before Florida State rattled off 21 straight to take a halftime tie into the locker room. After the break, the Seminoles missed a 45-yard field goal, and the Cavaliers answered with a 12-play march capped by a Chandler Morris touchdown run. From there, it was trench warfare: lead changes, third-down scrambles, and a crowd that never sat down.

Article Continues Below

Quarterback Chandler Morris authored the kind of night that becomes program lore. The junior accounted for five touchdowns, three on the ground and two through the air, and kept Virginia balanced with timely keepers and off-schedule throws. Running back J’Mari Taylor churned out 99 rushing yards to keep Florida State honest. On the other side, Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw for 254 yards, ran for 78 more, and kept finding wide receiver Duce Robinson, who finished with 147 yards and a score. Every star had a moment; Morris had the last one.

Overtime was chaos. In the first extra period, the teams traded field goals. In the second, Morris slipped in from the four, and Virginia pushed the lead to eight with a two-point conversion to Trell Harris. Florida State still had a lifeline, but Robinson bobbled a would-be touchdown in the end zone. On fourth down, Castellanos forced a throw that Ja’Son Prevard intercepted, sealing the upset and the field-storming that followed.

The loss snaps early-season momentum and turns the College Football Playoff picture on its head. One loss in late September isn’t a death blow, but it shrinks the margin for error in an ACC race that suddenly looks wide open. Virginia, now 4–1 and 2–0 in league play, grabbed a statement win and a belief boost that will travel. Florida State, 3–1 and 0–1 in the ACC, heads back to Tallahassee with corrections to make and a schedule that won’t slow down for bruised egos.