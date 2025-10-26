The 16th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers narrowly escaped the clutches of defeat against Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels.

Up 17-16 in overtime, the Volunteers had their backs against the wall, needing one final stop to win the game. Belichick could have easily taken the field goal and played for another overtime session. Instead, he elected to go for the win, setting up a winner-take-all two-point conversion.

Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez rolled to his right, finding running back Davion Gause in the flat. The initial call ruled a successful two-point conversion. After review, the call was overturned, handing Virginia the win and staving off UNC’s upset bid.

After the game, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott shared his thoughts on Belichick’s gutsy two-point attempt, expressing his disbelief in the play call, courtesy of Greg Madia of the Daily Progress.

“I didn't [expect it] to be honest with you. I would’ve kicked it and given the guys another opportunity in the second overtime when you have to go for two,” said Elliott. “But he’s won a lot of football games. He’s one of the best in the business for a reason. Obviously, he felt good about the call.

Elliott continued by questioning the decision further before further explaining his thoughts throughout the play.

“When I did see [the ball] come over towards our left hash, and I know he has a left-handed quarterback, I thought that was a little different with the sprint out,” Elliott explained. “I was hopeful that some plays were eliminated by bringing it over there, but he still rolled out opposite the throwing hand. I was a little nervous because I saw the tailback leaking, then I saw our guys trigger on it, and I felt like they had an opportunity. They were going to have to tackle low and knock him back and not let him fall forward.”

#UVa coach Tony Elliott said he didn’t think Belichick would go for the 2-point conversion and win. Elliott discusses that play here and Ja’son Prevard’s tackle. pic.twitter.com/P01UcQ2iBy — Greg Madia (@GregMadia) October 25, 2025

The game-saving tackle by defensive back Ja’son Prevard not only helped push Virginia to 7-1 on the season. The win kept their record a pristine 4-0 in ACC Conference play. The loss dropped Belichick’s Tar Heels to 2-5 and kept them winless in the conference.