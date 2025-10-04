Virginia Tech football is undergoing a lot of change. The Hokies are looking for another head coach, after parting ways with Brent Pry earlier this season. Virginia Tech is losing some players to the transfer portal due to that coaching change.

The Hokies are losing defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos to the portal, per On3. The edge has played in 41 games for the Virginia Tech program.

“They’re not with our football team anymore,” Virginia Tech interim head coach Philip Montgomery said about Burgos in a press conference, and reported by the outlet. “That is part of this process that we’ve been going through. So, our focus is going to stay with the guys who are on our roster and what’s in our locker room. Those guys continue to grow and really weld together and we’ll continue to focus on what we’ve got too, which is a Wake [Forest] game right here in front of us.”

The Hokies have gone through a very tough season. Virginia Tech started out the year with an 0-3 record under Pry. Pry was fired after losing to Old Dominion in a very bad non conference game. Virginia Tech currently has a 2-3 record.

Virginia Tech is investing millions in trying to help the football program

Article Continues Below

A board at Virginia Tech recently approved an infusion of more than $200 million in funds to the athletics budget. Virginia Tech is expected to use that money to help with NIL for football and basketball.

The Hokies are looking already for a new head coach. Interim coach Montgomery is certainly a candidate for the job. He is 2-0 as head coach, including an upset victory over North Carolina State.

The season is by no means lost for Virginia Tech. The Hokies can still put some wins together and make a bowl game. Virginia Tech has some tough games ahead, including meetings with Georgia Tech, Miami and Florida State.

Virginia Tech football plays Wake Forest on Saturday.