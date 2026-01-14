Virginia Tech is in the process of revamping its roster. They hired James Franklin to kick off the offseason, and have been busy in the transfer portal. Now, they have added another transfer in the College Football Transfer Portal, and another player from Franklin's former employer, Penn State.

Penn State transfer quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has committed to Virginia Tech, according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports.

It has long been speculated that Grunkemeyer wanted to reunite with Franklin at Virginia Tech, and he has now made it official. Further, this reunites the quarterback with his offensive coordinator, Ty Howle, and his quarterbacks coach, Danny O'Brien.

The redshirt freshman quarterback joined Penn State as a four-star quarterback out of high school. He would appear in just one game in 2024, attempting two passes, for nine yards and an interception. He was the third-string quarterback that year, behind Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. Pribula decided to hit the transfer portal after the 2024 season, making Grunkemeyer the backup quarterback during the Nittany Lions' playoff run. It was in the first-round playoff game against SMU that the freshman saw his only action of the year.

In 2o25, he was the backup quarterback. Grunkemeyer took over as the starting quarterback at Penn State after Allar went down with an injury, and would end up starting seven games, passing for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns. He also found the end zone once on the ground while being intercepted four times. The former Penn State quarterback will also have tight end Luke Reynolds to throw to, as he has also transferred from Penn State.

With Garrett Rangel and William Watson is the portal, plus Kyron Drones being out of eligibility, Grunkemeyer will have a chance to compete for the starting job against fellow transfer Bryce Baker, who is coming in from UNC.

Meanwhile, if Grunkemeyer wins the starting job, there is a chance he is not the only former James Franklin quarterback to be playing in the state of Virginia, as former Nittany Lion and Missouri Tiger, Pribula, has committed to UVA.