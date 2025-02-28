Former Colorado football star Travis Hunter has a lofty goal for the NFL Draft as he has his eyes set on being the No. 1 overall pick.

“That's super important,” Hunter said via ESPN. “That was one of my dreams, to go No. 1.”

Just like he did throughout his college career as well as most of his football career as a whole, Hunter intends to play on offense and defense at the NFL level.

“I've been doing it for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it,” Hunter said. ” … That's not my job to figure it out. I'd like to play both. If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I'll play both sides.”

Playing on both sides of the ball means an increased number of snaps played, meaning Hunter will need to take extra measures to keep his body healthy.

“Nobody has done it, but I feel like I put my body through a lot,” Hunter said. “People don't get to see that part, what I do to my body to make sure I'm 100% for each game … but I know I could do it … because I've done it at the college level.”

Hunter added that playing for Deion Sanders and Colorado football helped him develop a plan to properly take care of his body.

“They say nobody has done it for real the way I do it,” Hunter said. “I tell [teams] I'm just different. … I didn't have no load management at Colorado, coach [Deion Sanders] would pretty much let me do what I felt was right for my body. I'm the only person that knows what's right for my body. … I always woke up early to get to do what I needed to do.”

Colorado football's Travis Hunter top player in NFL Draft

Colorado football's Travis Hunter has impressed many people throughout his career and Field Yates can be added to the list.

The NFL Draft analyst complemented Hunter on Thursday's edition of ‘Get Up.'

“I’m not putting it past him. 115 snaps per game last season from Travis Hunter requires not just rare athletic skill but also rare determination from a young man who has all the football character you could possibly ask for.

On top of that, I think he has a pathway to a Pro Bowl skillset on either side of the ball in the NFL,” said Yates, via On3. “That sounds like gaudy expectations for a kid who hasn’t even found out which team he’s going to play for but this is a unicorn. To me, he’s the best player in the entire 2025 draft class.”