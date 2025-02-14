Miami (FL) football pulled off more than completing its 2025 coaching staff on Thursday night. They snatched up a prolific NFL talent producer from the Southeastern Conference in Will Harris. But he's a coach who becomes a massive in-state coup for the Hurricanes.

The Florida defensive backs coach Harris is leaving the SEC representative Gators for Miami, Gaby Urrutia of 247Sports' Inside the U reported. Harris emerges as a massive hire for Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.

Harris is well-established as a recruiter. He landed Dade County's top-ranked cornerback for 2024, Ben Hanks Jr. Harris also reeled in top 15 national safeties Hylton Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward. The Gators' defensive backs delivered 49 pass breakups and 14 interceptions under Harris last season.

But the 36-year-old is more renowned for producing NFL talent. Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback and Super Bowl winner Trent McDuffie is a past Harris pupil, during a time both were at Washington. Kyler Gordon emerged as a second-round selection after starring for Harris. Elijah Molden and Taylor Rapp represent two more Harris DBs from his UW days.

Florida commit reacts to stunning Miami move

One Harris commit for Florida chimed in on the stunning Miami hire.

Jaelen “Seatbelt” Waters, who committed to Florida through Harris in June 2024, posted this emoji on his X account.

Expand Tweet

Urrutia, however, mentioned how Waters is a top Miami target for the 2026 class. Waters visited Miami during the weekend of Feb. 1. He got a chance to meet the Hurricanes' new defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge, according to Christopher Stock of 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder even has a future trek to the Coral Gables campus coming. The Seffner, Florida native Waters is scheduled to visit Miami during the weekend of June 13-15, per Urrutia.

But a more eye-grabbing post captured the intention of Miami fans following the Harris news. Hurricanes general manager Dennis Smith teased Waters' potential flip to Miami.

Expand Tweet

The arrival of Harris looks bound to attract more DBs over to “The U.” Harris joins a staff that already has shown a strong background in changing the mind of recruits.

Miami coaxed USC commit and five-star Hayden Lowe to come to the ‘Canes instead. Defensive ends coach plus NFL legend Jason Taylor sparked that move ahead of the 2025 early signing period. Miami even strutted a unique recruiting flex in January, by landing a helicopter on a Texas high school's football field before recruiting potential future Hurricanes.