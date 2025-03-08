The upcoming draft pool is not short on talent at cornerback, including Texas standout Jahdae Barron. While all the focus is rightfully on Travis Hunter and Will Johnson, Barron would be an ideal pick for the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 24 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound cornerback enters the draft as the top nickelback of the class. After a promising showing at the pre-draft Combine, Barron is expected to go in the mid-to-late first round. He might not be viewed as the top cornerback of the class by most, but he is still expected to hear his name called on day one.

While several teams near the end of the first round are in need of a cornerback, the Vikings stand out as Barron's ideal landing spot. Led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Minnesota's secondary was among the best in the league in 2024. They allowed teams a lot of passing yards but led the league with 24 interceptions on the year.

However, despite their sustained success, the Vikings will be forced to part ways with several key members of their secondary in free agency. Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin — the team's three starters — are all hitting the open market and could all depart. Fresh off a Pro Bowl nomination, Murphy is expected to receive the most interest from opposing teams.

Assuming Murphy walks, he will leave behind a massive void at nickelback. The role's importance in Flores' system will force Minnesota to take a serious interest in it over the offseason. Barron will be their best and most affordable option if he is available for them to take at No. 24.

Vikings DC Brian Flores would be ideal coach for Jahdae Barron

For the most part, the Vikings' secondary was a pleasant surprise in 2024. With rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy out for the season, they entered the year expecting to be caught in a rebuild. Minnesota's secondary looked particularly vulnerable without a clear-cut top cornerback and reliant on several aging veterans.

Instead, the Vikings' defense made an unexpected leap in Flores' second year with the team. Under head coach Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota has been lauded for its dynamic offense, but Flores elevated the defense to a new level in 2024. His complex blitz-heavy, zone-reliant scheme led to career years for several players, including Murphy.

Flores' coaching was not only effective, but it resonated within the locker room. At the end of the season, multiple defenders voiced their approval of the culture he built. Seasoned veterans Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus all admitted they had more fun playing for the 2024 team than they had before in their careers.

Barron will likely have success wherever he lands, but he would be a perfect fit in Flores' system should Murphy find a new home in free agency. Barron thrived in zone coverage at Texas and would benefit from developing under a defensive guru like Flores.

Other landing spots for Jahdae Barron in 2025 NFL Draft

Unless a team takes a shot on Barron early, the Texas cornerback will likely hear his name called at the end of the first round. Aside from the Vikings, the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers could all also benefit from taking Barron in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Any team that allows Barron to develop in the slot before thrusting him on the outside would be beneficial for his development. As a physical defender near the line of scrimmage, Barron is also far more effective in zone coverage than man-to-man, where he can be prone to being burned by quicker receivers. By that same logic, he would be an ideal fit in a veteran-heavy secondary that already has an established No. 1 cornerback.

Barron, the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, should have success no matter where he begins his career. However, if he wishes to have the most immediate success, he should hope to hear his name called by Roger Goodell at No. 24.