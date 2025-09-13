Wisconsin football may be heading into one of its biggest early tests of the season without quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Edwards is expected to miss the upcoming matchup against Alabama football. His absence leaves the Wisconsin Badgers facing a major challenge as they prepare for a tough showdown with the Crimson Tide.

Updates on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Texas A&M. Also, the Tennessee fans reveal feelings on Nico Iamaleava in the background.

Edwards transferred to Wisconsin after showing flashes of promise at Maryland. He has been competing for reps in the quarterback room. Head coach Luke Fickell viewed his dual-threat ability as an asset to the offense. Losing him against a program like Alabama football is significant. The impact goes beyond his on-field skills. It also creates a concern for depth at the position.

The Wisconsin Badgers are already trying to establish consistency in their offensive system. With Edwards sidelined, the offense carries even more uncertainty. The unit has shown flashes of poise and leadership but has not yet faced a defense as talented and disciplined as the Crimson Tide. Alabama football consistently produces NFL-caliber defenders, and the absence of Edwards removes one potential wrinkle in Wisconsin’s offensive game plan.

Defensively, Wisconsin football will need to play its most disciplined game yet. The Badgers have relied on a physical style and strong tackling to compete in the Big Ten. But the Crimson Tide’s speed and consistency present a different level of challenge. The loss of Edwards also means the Wisconsin Badgers may be forced to lean more heavily on their run game and special teams to keep the game close.

For the Badgers-Crimson Tide matchup, the storyline is no longer just about two storied programs colliding. It now centers on how Wisconsin football adjusts without Billy Edwards Jr. under center. A road test against Alabama football is never easy, and the margin for error has shrunk. This game will be a true measure of whether the Badgers can overcome adversity and still deliver a competitive performance on the national stage.