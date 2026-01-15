Wisconsin football underwent another offseason roster shift with tight end Tucker Ashcraft officially transferring to the USC Trojans ahead of the 2026 season. The move reshapes depth for the Badgers while adding experience to USC’s tight end group.

Ashcraft entered the portal earlier this offseason and finalized his decision this week as Wisconsin and USC now share Big Ten membership. He spent three seasons in Madison and primarily served as a blocking tight end in a run-heavy system. That role limited his opportunities as a receiver.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported the transfer Wednesday evening on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming USC’s addition of the veteran tight end as part of its offseason roster construction.

At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Ashcraft fits the profile of a traditional Y tight end capable of contributing at the line of scrimmage while offering upside in the passing game. His statistical production at Wisconsin was modest, but the offensive scheme rarely featured tight ends as primary targets or matchup weapons.

For USC, the addition brings experience to a tight end room that has leaned heavily on younger players amid recent roster turnover. Ashcraft provides maturity, Power Four experience, and familiarity with physical defensive fronts, along with potential value on special teams.

From Wisconsin’s perspective, the loss reflects continued offensive uncertainty. The Badgers struggled to generate a consistent passing attack in 2025, limiting the role of tight ends in the offense and prompting some players to seek systems better suited to their skill sets and long-term development goals.

The Badgers and the Trojans do not have an immediate matchup scheduled, but the transfer reflects shifting dynamics within the Big Ten. Replacing experience at tight end now becomes a clear priority for the Badgers, while USC adds a low-risk piece to its roster moving forward.

As Wisconsin football continues navigating the transfer portal, retaining depth and redefining offensive roles will remain a focal point entering spring practices. For USC, the move aligns with a broader strategy of blending veteran experience with younger talent as the program prepares for its third year in the Big Ten.