Yale Football has not been one of the more decorated programs in the last few decades. Still, they have experienced a resurgence in recent years. Since 2017, Yale has won the Ivy League five times, finished the season ranked in the FCS Top 25 three times, and this past season, made the FCS playoffs for the first time.

All of this has been led by Tony Reno, the head coach of Yale Football. Now, Reno is stepping down as the head coach due to health reasons, according to Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports.

“Given my current health situation, I have made the decision to step down as the head coach of Yale Football,” Reno said in a statement. “When I arrived at Yale 14 years ago, I could never have imagined what this journey would become. The relationships formed, the moments shared, and the people I have been privileged to be surrounded by have changed my life and my family’s lives forever. I am deeply grateful to the players, the coaches and the staff who gave everything they had to Yale Football.”

Reno arrived at Yale for the 2012 season after spending 2003 through 2008 as an assistant for the Bulldogs and then 2009 through 2011 at Harvard. In his time at Yale, he was 83-49, with five conference titles. His 83 wins are the second most in Yale history, only behind Carmen Cozza, who coached the program from 1965 through 1996.

Meanwhile, the Ivy League changed league rules this past season, allowing Ivy League teams to participate in the FCS playoffs. Yale earned the automatic bid by winning the conference, and then upset Youngstown State in the first round. They would lose to eventual champion Montana State 21-13 in the second round.

“Coach Reno's leadership has been truly transformational,” Yale athletic director Vicky Chun said. “His impact on Yale Football, our department, and the university extends far beyond championships and wins—it lives in the countless people he has inspired. Coach Reno led with integrity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, giving his whole heart to this program every day. He cared deeply about his players as people, challenging them to excel on the field, in the classroom, and in life. Coach Reno's devotion to Yale and to the young men he coached was total, and his legacy will endure for generations.”

Yale will begin the search for a new head coach immediately, as spring practices for teams in the Ivy League typically take place in April.