The Pac-12 looks to unify with a myriad of Mountain West schools and other conferences, two former teams could head back to the conference of champions. The University of California Berkeley and Stanford University could be on the Pac-12 radar. While the Pac-12 was undergoing its lawsuits, the two programs looked to escape as quickly as possible. Cal and Stanford bolted for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and seemed content.

However, before the 2024 college football season, two schools were disputing with the ACC. Clemson University and Florida State University. The two universities are fighting with the ACC over their contracts. If the lawsuits win for either program, the ACC could soon go extinct. Even with the ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips standing firm, it's important to see what will happen if the universities prove correct.

This is a tricky scenario to figure out. Luckily, there is a solution for both schools to leave. “Stanford and Cal can't go back unless the ACC collapses and would have no desire to go back if the ACC is still a thing. If not, pretty sure it wouldn't be their 1st choice. Of course, not being able to get their 1st choice led them to the ACC,” Ralph D. Russo of AP said.

Could California, and Stanford ever end back up in the Pac-12 after committing to ACC?

Under the right circumstances, it's entirely possible. The Pac-12 is currently looking at Memphis, Tulane, UTSA, UNLV, Air Force, Wyoming, and New Mexico. The two schools in the Pac-12, Washington State and Oregon State were committed to a rebrand and it might pay off. Besides California and Stanford, the rest of the schools are not in a Power-4 conference. Not to mention that the majority of the schools have been successful.

UTSA has a 40-15 record under Jeff Traylor, and Memphis has a $25 million NIL deal with FedEx. UNLV plays at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Pac-12 Championship game. The list goes on for the schools on the Pac-12 radar. However, both programs may not want to leave.

Cal has a 2-0 record and beat Auburn, while Stanford has a 1-1 record on the season. The opportunity to play against a friendlier division could pay off for both schools. Regardless of the success on the field, the NCAA is still a business and a business decision will be made.

Cal plays in-state rival and newest Pac-12 addition, San Diego State, while Stanford plays fellow ACC team, the Syracuse Orange during the Week 3 slate.