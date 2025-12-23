Texas A&M football saw a significant development Monday when cornerback Will Lee announced his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft following the Aggies’ season-ending College Football Playoff loss.

Lee played his final collegiate game in Saturday’s postseason loss to the Miami Hurricanes, closing a two-year stretch as one of the SEC’s most dependable defensive backs. Known for his consistency and durability, Lee became a stabilizing presence in Texas A&M's secondary during his time in College Station.

The announcement was first shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), by Rivals' and On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett after he informed the program of his decision.

BREAKING: Texas A&M CB Will Lee III is declaring for the NFL Draft, he tells @On3Sports In his college career he’s totaled 134 tackles, 24 PD, 4 INT, 1 Sack, and 2 FFhttps://t.co/Yo1oxLwRAz pic.twitter.com/t0povYQ68W — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 22, 2025

The redshirt senior departs from the Aggies program with an impressive statistical resume, finishing his career with 134 total tackles, 24 pass deflections, four interceptions, one sack, and two forced fumbles. During the 2025 season, he led Texas A&M with eight pass breakups while adding 50 tackles. His final campaign was highlighted by a season-high seven tackles in the CFP loss to Miami and a standout performance against Notre Dame earlier in the year, where he tallied six solo tackles and a crucial pass breakup.

His departure creates an immediate challenge for the Texas A&M defense. A full-time starter over the past two seasons, Lee brought physicality, length, and discipline to the boundary corner position. His transfer from Kansas State ahead of the 2024 season helped solidify the secondary and earned him Second Team All-SEC honors in his first year with the program.

Lee’s path to the NFL offers intrigue for evaluators. He began his career at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Kansas State and eventually emerging as a multi-year starter in the SEC. That progression highlights adaptability and durability—traits valued at the professional level.

As the Aggies turn the page following the early playoff exit, replacing a proven cornerback with Lee’s experience and production will be among the staff’s top offseason priorities. Texas A&M will now assess internal options and potential reinforcements through recruiting and the transfer portal as they reshape the secondary for the season ahead.