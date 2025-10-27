The San Diego State Aztecs baseball team got an A-list addition to its coaching staff on Monday when it announced Stephen Strasburg as a special assistant to head coach Kevin Vance.

Strasburg pitched for the Aztecs from 2007 to 2009, compiling a career 1.59 ERA under Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, who was head coach at San Diego State from 2003 to 2014. The Washington Nationals selected him No. 1 overall in the 2009 draft and he made his debut a year later. He went on to be named to three All-Star teams and was a member of Washington's 2019 World Series championship squad, where he was named MVP of the Fall Classic.

Unfortunately for Strasburg, his career was never the same after that. Injuries derailed his next four seasons, forcing him into retirement at age 33.

But as Vance noted, through all his ups and downs, Strasburg has not forgotten where he came from.

“Stephen Strasburg is arguably the best pitcher in college baseball history, but what makes this announcement so special is how much he cares about this program, this city, and giving back to the game,” Vance said in a release. “He’s a proud Aztec and San Diegan, and he’s never forgotten his roots.

“Stephen didn't arrive on The Mesa as the individual we know today,” he continued. “He earned it through hard work, competing in a great culture and program built by Tony Gwynn. He wants to help give our players the same opportunity and environment to grow. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back home to SDSU baseball.”

Strasburg's role will extend on and off the field. He will assist in pitching development while also handling fundraising and special events, along with alumni and donor relations, according to the release. In addition, Strasburg will serve as a team mentor to “improve the student-athlete experience.”

“To have someone of Stephen’s stature, who chooses to give back to our players and program, says everything you need to know about who he is and what his values are,” Vance said.