The Tennessee women's basketball team will officially be tipping off its 2025-26 season without a seasoned veteran on its roster. Senior Ruby Whitehorn was dismissed from the No. 8 Lady Vols following some legal troubles that led to a second recent arrest within two months.

Tennessee's move came shortly after Whitehorn was reinstated to the team after serving a suspension that resulted from an arrest on two misdemeanor charges in August. Head coach Kim Caldwell took responsibility for the decision when she made the announcement public on Sunday.

“In light of recent events, Ruby has been unable to reflect [the program's high] standards, and I have made the official decision to dismiss her from our team,” Caldwell's statement read. “I love Ruby and will always be rooting for her, but my priority is to uphold the respected reputation of the Lady Vols.”

Whitehorn ended up being arrested again on Thursday when she was stopped by campus police and found to be in possession of marijuana. Although her record can reportedly be expunged after a year, she was charged with another misdemeanor. The 6-foot guard shared her thoughts on her Instagram page after the news was made public.

“As most of you know, this has not been my best year,” Whitehorn's post began. “I'm not usually one to open up about my personal life or challenges, and that is part of the reason I am in this position today. For the past couple of months, I have walked by fear and not faith. Fear of asking for help, for guidance, fear of failure,” she admitted.

“To my coaches and teammates, I appreciate the support on and off the court. I have failed to uphold the standards of the Lady Vol legacy and what it represents, and for that I apologize.”

She then went on to address the fans directly in her statement. “To the Lady Vol community and fans, your support and encouragement will forever be appreciated. With everything that has occurred this year, I am dedicating time so that I can focus on healing and bettering myself mentally,” Whitehorn said.

Whitehorn capped off her message with appreciation towards her loved ones. “Thank you to my family, friends, and everyone who has supported me on this journey. While my love for this sport has been my motivation through every dark moment in life, my motivation has shifted to God and honoring him in whatever path he takes me down next,” she concluded.

Article Continues Below

When the team decided to reinstate Whitehorn following her August arrest, two misdemeanor guilty pleas, and subsequent suspension, coach Caldwell addressed the issue head-on and shared an optimistic outlook for Whitehorn's future with the Lady Vols.

“It's not an ideal situation. It's not of a situation that reflects our program the way we want it to. There's a strong legacy here, and [Whitehorn's actions] did not withhold the name of the brand,” Caldwell said in September.

“We've addressed it seriously, and we're hoping that we can now move on and put our next foot forward,” she added. “[Whitehorn] really wanted to be a part of this program, and she understands the severity of what she did.”

The Detroit native was originally arrested following an August 8 incident in which the police claim Whitehorn kicked in a front and bedroom door while trying to retrieve her stolen phone and passport from a woman. The altercation led to Whitehorn's initial aggravated trespassing and aggravated burglary charges.

Whitehorn started her college career at Clemson before joining the Lady Vols, where she started all but six games in 2024-25 to help elevate her squad to a 24-10 record and a Sweet 16 finish in the NCAA Tournament. While she focuses on pivoting to her next steps, Tennessee will begin its season Tuesday night on the road at No. 9 NC State.