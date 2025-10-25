While Tony Vitello has left the Tennessee baseball program to join the San Francisco Giants, the school has done quick work in hiring its new manager. Though former player Curt Schilling had an interest in the Tennessee baseball job, it has gone to Josh Elander, as announced by the university.

Vitello has been on the Volunteers staff under Vitello with this season being his ninth, but now has the role of being the program's 26th baseball head coach. Athletic Director Danny White released a statement saying that Elander “emerged as the undeniable top choice.”

“From the outset of this national search, Josh emerged as the undeniable top choice,” White said. “His relentless commitment has helped transform Tennessee baseball into a powerhouse, and we are proud to have him as our next head coach on Rocky Top. His influence inspires excellence in every aspect of our program, and we look forward to continuing our quest for championships on the diamond under Josh's guidance!”

There's no denying that there is some familiarity with Elander and the school, which seemed to be a positive, as he was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

“I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity here on Rocky Top,” Elander said. “I'm really happy for our players to continue building on what we've already built here. The hunt continues, and we're still excited. Love this place and these people. So thankful for the best that's yet to come.”

Tennessee baseball's Tony Vitello off to the MLB with the Giants

Article Continues Below

With the former Tennessee baseball skipper in Vitello, becoming a first-time manager in the MLB, there's no denying the impact he made with the Volunteers. He would even say in a statement, via 247 Sports, that he will be “supporting” the Volunteers in some capacity.

“First off, just people saying bye and everything like that, I'm not going anywhere,” Vitello said. “So real estate people quit texting me. I'll figure out what I want to do. But whether it's football games, basketball games, supporting these guys in some form or fashion, I'm not going anywhere. I don't know if this will get me in trouble, but in my mind, a goal is to come back to Tennessee in some capacity.”

At any rate, Tennessee is looking to further improve after finishing 46-19 last season.