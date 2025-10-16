The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, also known as the 49ers, is making some big changes to its athletic program. With Charlotte's football team struggling with a 1-5 record and the basketball team finishing in last place in the 2024-25 campaign, it appears the program is firing its athletic director.

Mike Hill, who has been the athletic director for seven years for the Charlotte 49ers, is being let go, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The 57-year-old former athletic director is now available to sign with another school if he chooses to.

“Charlotte announces that Mike Hill is out as the athletic director. He'd been the athletic director there for seven years.”

Hill just signed a four-year contract extension in 2024, per Chris Vennini of The Athletic. Charlotte issued an official statement on its decision to let go of Mike Hill.

“Over the past seven years, Mike has led our athletics department with deep commitment, said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “He played a pivotal role in many important advances for our athletic department, including the move to the American Conference. His hiring of head football coach Tim Albin has also set us on a path toward success. We deeply appreciate Mike's service, dedication, and contributions, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

It's said that Jesh Humphrey, who is the vice chancellor for Institutional Integrity and general counsel, is stepping in as the interim athletic director until Charlotte hires a new one. The 49ers' athletic program will likely begin conducting a thorough search as soon as possible.