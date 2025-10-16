We know where Charles Barkley stands on the NCAA's new gambling proposal, which would allow players to bet on professional sports.

Speaking with a group of reporters at the Bruce, Barkley & Basketball Golf Classic at the beginning of this week, Barkley shredded the NCAA's idea in an expletive-filled rant about who's in charge.

“I saw something last week, which let me know that we need to do something about the NCAA, where they announced that they’re gonna let college players bet on pro sports. If that’s not the stupidest s***,” Barkley passionately exclaimed on Monday. “You talk about putting your kids in the kitchen and turning the stove on. Like, when I heard it, I said, ‘This gotta be a joke, this gotta be a joke.'

“I mean, these are the people we got running college sports, and we want to know why it’s a s*** show. I mean, anybody that thinks that’s a good idea should have their head examined. Like, why would you even do that if you’re the NCAA? Like, are you serious right now? You think that’s a good idea? Because we’ve already got issues going on with kids gambling now, when they shouldn’t be gambling. I mean, this is just crazy.”

Article Continues Below

It's hard to argue against Barkley's feelings toward student-athletes reaching into their pockets and wagering on the pros. There have already been countless gambling-related incidents and violations on the collegiate and professional levels.

Legal betting in sports has led to a slippery slope in a short amount of time. Whether or not you agree with the NCAA's proposal, this is another risk that could wind up leading to consequences that college players are not ready for.

We'll see if this proposal actually comes to fruition, but times are certainly changing in the world of sports and in collegiate athletics.