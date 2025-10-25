The Oklahoma City Thunder may be without one of their key starters as they continue their three-game road trip on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

The team announced Saturday morning that center Chet Holmgren is listed as questionable with low back soreness ahead of the matchup at State Farm Arena. The Thunder (2-0) are coming off a 141-135 double-overtime win over the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals.

UPDATE: According to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, Holmgren, as well as Cason Wallace, are both available to play against the Hawks.

Holmgren, entering his third NBA season, has been instrumental in Oklahoma City’s strong start to the 2025-26 campaign. In the Thunder’s season-opening victory over the Houston Rockets, he posted 28 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting 11-for-17 from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range before fouling out after 39 minutes.

In Thursday’s win against the Pacers, Holmgren contributed 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks while shooting 4-for-12 from the field and 0-for-6 from three across 39 minutes. Though his outside shot wasn’t falling, his rebounding and rim protection helped the defending champions overcome a depleted roster to secure another double-overtime victory.

Oklahoma City continues to manage a crowded injury report early in the season. Guard Alex Caruso remains out while in concussion protocol, and third-year guard Cason Wallace is questionable for a second straight game with a left knee sprain after missing Thursday’s contest in Indianapolis.

The Thunder are also without Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams, Thomas Sorber, and Nikola Topic — all sidelined as they recover from offseason surgeries. Head coach Mark Daigneault has leaned on depth and lineup flexibility to keep the team steady through the early stretch of the schedule.

Despite the absences, 2025 NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to lead Oklahoma City, averaging elite production through the first two games while maintaining the team’s defensive identity. The Thunder enter Saturday’s matchup with one of the league’s highest-scoring offenses, averaging 133 points per game through their first two contests.

The Hawks (1-1) return home after splitting their first two games of the season, defeating the Orlando Magic 111-107 on Friday following a 138-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Led by Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, Atlanta will look to build on its first win and hand the defending champions their first loss of the season.

The Thunder will visit the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, with national coverage on NBA TV.