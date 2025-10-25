The Chicago Bears are riding high after four consecutive wins that have seen them climb back into the NFC playoff picture. It has not been exactly pretty, but the Bears are on a roll after a Week 7 26-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. However, a Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens offers a new challenge to Chicago as its roster's health continues to dwindle.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are placing cornerback Kyler Gordon and offensive tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve, effectively ruling them out for at least the next four weeks.

The news comes at a brutal time for the Bears. Despite playing a Ravens team that will be without Lamar Jackson, Chicago already ruled out tight end Cole Kmet, running back Roschon Johnson, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson for Sunday's game. Now with Gordon and Jones joining them, the hill the victory becomes hard to climb.

Article Continues Below

Gordon, who had already missed the first four games of the season, popped up on the injury report this week with a calf and groin ailment. It has not been revealed when Gordon suffered the injuries. Still, his absence leaves a crater in Chicago's secondary that will be without their top three cornerbacks — including Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson.

Gordon signed a three-year extension during the offseason, totaling just six tackles and a 143.8 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bears have elevated cornerback Dallis Flowers to the active roster to aid their depleted secondary in the wake of Gordon's injury.

Although the Bears benched left tackle Braxton Jones during Week 4 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, his previous starting experience leaves a void on their offensive line. In four games this season, Jones averaged a mediocre 62.7 pass-blocking grade but struggled to generate any momentum on the ground with a 47.2 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Now, a knee injury suffered in practice will sideline the former fifth-round pick and give rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo primary backup duties.