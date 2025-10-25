Despite being without multiple key contributors, the Green Bay Packers boast a top-10 scoring offense and are currently in first place in the NFC North. One of those missing players is making his return this Sunday night. The team is activating fourth-year wide receiver Christian Watson from the injured reserve, per its official X account, and intends to play him versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The talented yet frequently unhealthy pass-catcher suffered a torn ACL in January and was subsequently unavailable for the Packers' NFC Wild Card showdown with the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. He is hoping to make up for lost time and do his part to strengthen Green Bay's title aspirations this season.