On Saturday evening, the Georgia football program will take the field on the road against the Auburn Tigers, looking to push their record to 5-1 on the 2025 college football season. Last week, the Bulldogs got the bad taste from their recent Alabama loss out of their mouth with a home win over Kentucky, but playing against Auburn on the road figures to present a much more difficult challenge for Kirby Smart's team.

Making matters even tougher for Georgia heading into this matchup is that they could be shorthanded along the offensive line.

“Georgia starting offensive linemen Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene have been listed as questionable ahead of tonight at Auburn but did make the trip,” reported Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

At this early juncture, it remains to be seen whether Freeling and Greene will be able to play in the matcup with the Tigers. Greene in particular has seen his name on injury reports frequently throughout the first half of this season, something Georgia fans will sure want to clear up before the campaign enters its home stretch.

A tough matchup for Georgia

While Georgia hasn't lost to the Auburn Tigers in nearly a decade, they've had a few close calls over the years, including the last time they played them on the road, narrowly escaping the plains with a win in 2023.

Auburn is still not very competent offensively but has shown some improvement this year, which could spell trouble for the Bulldogs if they don't come out of the gates strong. The game will also take place in the evening, and strange things have been known to happen in Jordan-Hare Stadium during the nighttime hours.

Still, with a win, Georgia will have a chance to fully reclaim the confidence it lost in the Alabama defeat and head into next week's highly anticipated matchup against Ole Miss with some real momentum.

In any case, Georgia and Auburn are set to kick things off at 7:30 PM ET.