The 2023-24 NCAA women's basketball season begins with LSU on top, and a landscape ripe with anticipation for historic matchups

As the 2023-24 NCAA women's basketball season tips off, the excitement is palpable. Every team holds a clean slate, with aspirations of dominance and victory. In this atmosphere of high hopes and anticipation, top-25 rankings position the teams with LSU leading the charge, marking a historic moment for the program. Let's dive into the current landscape of women's college basketball as the teams gear up for action.

No. 1: LSU

The LSU Tigers have clinched the No. 1 spot for the first time in school history, heading into the season on a high after securing their first NCAA women's basketball title last April. Angel Reese, whose stellar performance last season captivated fans, returns to the court with a powerful ensemble including transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow. LSU, under the guidance of coach Kim Mulkey, doesn't just carry the weight of expectation but the belief that they can finish the season as they started: on top. he Tigers showcase their strength on Nov. 6 as they face Colorado, holding a firm 899 points with 35 first-place votes in the AP's preseason poll.

No. 2: UConn

UConn women's basketball maintains its perennial powerhouse status, sitting second in the polls. The Huskies, matching Tennessee's record with 565 consecutive weeks in the AP poll, showcase the longevity of their dominance in the sport. With a balanced blend of veterans and emerging stars, they're looking to continue their storied tradition, beginning with a matchup against Dayton on Nov. 8. The return of Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady also adds to the the Huskies' threat this season.

No. 3: Iowa

The Hawkeyes, led by the dynamic Caitlin Clark, take the third position. As last season's national runner-up, Iowa women's basketball aims to leverage that momentum starting with their game against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 6. Their position in the polls reflect both respect and expectation as the team embarks on the new season.

No. 4: UCLA

UCLA enters the top five with 757 points, finding themselves in an elite bracket in the preseason for the first time since 1999. The Bruins, featuring in the PAC-12 Women, have a strong roster and look to make a significant impact in their final year before conference changes, beginning with their game against Purdue on Nov. 6

No. 5: Utah

The Utes, led by Pac-12 player of the year Alissa Pili, round out the top five with 742 points. Returning with a talented team that hasn't seen the preseason polls since 2005, Utah's upcoming game against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 6 is their first step in proving they are a force to be reckoned with.

No. 6: South Carolina

The Gamecocks, previously a fixture at the top, start the season at sixth with 713 points, their 38-week run as No. 1 coming to an end. Yet, with a preseason top 10 appearance every year since 2014, they're an established elite program. Their notable opener against Notre Dame in Paris on Nov. 6 will be a crucial test for Dawn Staley's team.

No. 7: Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes claim the seventh rank, amassing 711 points. With a solid lineup, they're expected to be a powerhouse, especially after a deep tournament run last year. Their opening game against Bucknell will be a platform to set the tone for their season, demonstrating their capability to compete at the highest level under coach Kevin McGuff.

No. 8: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies, holding the eighth position with 661 points, step into the new season with high expectations. Coach Kenny Brooks has crafted a team with a robust defense and a potent offense. The Hokies are set to showcase their growth and are eyeing a strong start against High Point on Nov. 6, signaling their intent to rise in the ranks of NCAA women's basketball.

No. 9: Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers, at ninth in the polls with 625 points, continue to build on their recent success. Coach Teri Moren's team is known for their disciplined play and teamwork. Indiana's opening battle against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 6 will be an opportunity for the team to show they can maintain their momentum and push for a top spot.

No. 10: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish round out the top 10 with 546 points. With a storied program that has seen consistent success, they look to rebound from any past setbacks and make a strong statement this year. Their high-profile opener in Paris against the Gamecocks will be an immediate test of their capabilities and a chance to shake up the rankings early on.

The NCAA women's basketball rankings are also filled with teams making a comeback in the preseason polls, like No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 23 Illinois, showcasing the depth and competitiveness of the league.

This year’s conference supremacy battle sees the Pac-12 leading with six ranked teams, highlighting the significant presence of teams like No. 24 Washington State in the preseason polls. The SEC, Big Ten and ACC follow closely, each with five schools ranked, while the Big East and Big 12 have their own contenders.