The MLB rumor mill may be surrounding the Colorado Rockies in the near future, specifically towards pitchers Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber.

Colorado continues to go through a brutal 2025 campaign, racking up losses as they go through each calendar month. This has resulted in rumors floating around the team as they figure out solutions to not have the same issues happen next year.

This had insider Mark Feinsand enter the fold with his reporting on the team's situation. He named Freeland and Gomber as the two players who may be on the chopping block.

“Two Rockies left-handers (Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber) are also on some teams’ radars, though neither is having a strong season. Freeland is owed about $5 million for the rest of 2025 and $16 million next season, while Gomber is owed roughly $2 million this year before becoming a free agent,” Feinsand wrote.

What lies ahead for Rockies this season

It would be significant for the Rockies to part ways from Kyle Freeman and Austin Gomber, who play solid roles in the bullpen. However, the team might do it if they believe they can improve in the short and long terms.

Gomber has been with Colorado since the 2021 season, settling in as a full-time starter. This season, he has made seven starts as he lasted 34.1 innings on the mound so far. He currently has a 6.03 ERA after striking out 20 batters while conceding 50 hits and 23 earned runs.

As for Freeland, it would be a new chapter if the team that had him since 2017 moves on. He currently has a 2-10 record after 19 starts on the mound, being active throughout 101.1 innings. He possesses 5.24 ERA after striking out 74 batters while giving up 128 hits and 59 earned runs.

Colorado has a 27-78 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NL West Division standings. They are 23.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and 26.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants.

The Rockies will prepare for their next series, remaining on the road. They face the Cleveland Guardians on July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET.