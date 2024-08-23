This year, North Carolina Central men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton will be honored with the 2024 President’s Lifetime Achievement Award on October 5th. This award celebrates Moton’s remarkable contributions both on the court and through his charitable work.

LeVelle Moton’s journey in HBCU basketball began as a standout player at NCCU in the 1990s. After transitioning from Assistant Coach to Head Coach, he became the 17th head coach in NCCU history and recently set a record as the all-time winningest coach for NCCU men's basketball, earning his 252nd victory in December 2023.

Under his leadership, the Eagles made history with a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019, winning the MEAC Tournament and earning Moton the title of Most Outstanding Coach.

Following his tenure at NCCU, Moton played professional basketball in Indonesia and Israel for four years. During his international career, he averaged 25.0 points and over five assists per game.

Moton’s influence extends far beyond basketball. He is deeply involved in community service through his “Velle Cares” Foundation, which supports back-to-school events, single mothers, and teachers. Furthermore, he co-founded Raleigh Raised Development with local businessmen to promote affordable housing projects. In 2022, Raleigh Raised Development launched a joint venture to revitalize the Heritage Park Community in Raleigh, incorporating resident feedback into the redevelopment plans.

Recently, Moton received a letter notifying him of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. “We want to inform you that your years of dedicated service to this great nation have influenced the lives of many. Your life’s work continues to be an influential force around the world,” the letter read.

In response, Moton expressed his gratitude on his X account (formerly known as Twitter), saying, “Look, Momma… Look. Truly humbled and honored to receive The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. To God be the glory! To every person, teacher, and coach who has ever poured into me… I thank you!”

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, established by former President George H. W. Bush as part of the Points of Light initiative, honors individuals who have made a lasting impact through their service. The Premiere Coalition Partners Association, LLC, manages the program, ensuring it adheres to the Points of Light guidelines. Recipients receive a lifetime pin, a gold medallion, and a letter signed by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

The ceremony honoring Moton and other recipients will be held on October 5, 2024, at the North Carolina Central University Student Center in Durham County, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.