North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton took to X to reclaim his school's catchphrase after North Carolina State advanced to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack haven't won the NCAA Tournament since 1983 – 41 years ago – but their current, improbable run has them chanting a single phrase: Why Not Us?
“We're going to keep that going,” said NC State's big man DJ Burns Jr. “We get a lot of disrespect – people still don't think we're supposed to be here. We're going to keep trying to crash the party.”
NC State social media accounts have echoed the “Why Not Us” message, particularly after the Wolfpack defeated the #2 Marquette Golden Eagles.
“Why not us?” — NC State.
Moton, while excited for his in-state brethren, wanted to set the record straight on the origin of the “Why Not Us” catchphrase.
“Dear NC State, Congratulations to you,” he said. “I love the run that ya'll are on but this “Why Not Us” is copyright infringement to NCCU Basketball. We hereby grant you permission to use it, but please make checks payable to NCCU Men's Basketball Foundation.”
Dear NC State, Congratulations to you. I love the run that ya’ll are on but this “Why Not Us” is copyright infringement to NCCU Basketball. We hereby grant you permission to use it, but please make checks payable to NCCU Men’s Basketball Foundation! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nmbP4JcHCl
— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) March 30, 2024
Moton posted again with a similar message, though this time he added the viral, “Tell 'em to bring me my money,” clip at the end of the post.
“If y'all see any NC State fans in Raleigh using the phrase “Why Not Us”….Tell them Congratulation and we're happy for them. But make sure you tell them….”
If y’all see any NC State fans in Raleigh using the phrase “Why Not Us”….Tell them Congratulations and we’re happy for them. But make sure you tell them….😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LekpIOqLQ8
— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) March 30, 2024
What's the big deal?
The phrase “Why Not Us” is pretty widespread, particular in sports. However, in regards to North Carolina collegiate basketball teams, it has a special story. Three years ago, The Undefeated did a docuseries on ESPN+ centered on LeVelle Moton and the North Carolina Central men's basketball team during the 2020-21 season. The series called “Why Not Us,” reflected the Eagles' journey with Moton and his team going through through the rigors of the season and how players balance their dual identities as student-athletes.
“Why Not Us will spotlight the importance and uniqueness of HBCUs by chronicling the NCCU men's basketball team and the challenges they encounter throughout a season in my home state of North Carolina,” said NBA legend and executive producer Chris Paul. “HBCUs face challenges to compete at the same level as PWIs due to lack of funding, resources, and awareness. Despite the obstacles they face, Why Not Us shines a light on these amazing Black student athletes who attend HBCUs, and how these historically significant schools continue to enrich not only the Black community but our nation as a whole.”
Along with Paul, ESPN personality and Winston-Salem State graduate Stephen A. Smith was also an executive producer.
“As a graduate of an HBCU – Winston-Salem State University – any issue that allows us to illuminate the great challenges that HBCUs perpetually face, yet overcome day-after-day, is something that is going to garner my interest,” Smith said. “After asking my coach, the late, great Clarence ‘Big House' Gaines, what I could do for him in return for all he's done for me, his answer was very simple: ‘Do all you can for this university, for any HBCU. Don't let the world try and forget about it.' This project is a step in that direction. It's not just a project or a piece of work. It's a mission. And I'm incredibly delighted and grateful that Chris Paul and ESPN asked me to come on board to make this happen.”
Based on their performance in the ACC and NCAA Tournament, NC State may very well break their 41-year drought. However, the “Why Not Us” catchphrase will always hold a different meaning in the state of North Carolina.